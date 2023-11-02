Manchester United considering Real Madrid legend and Portuguese coach as potential replacements for Erik ten Hag - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane to replace their tactician Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag had an impressive first season in charge at Old Trafford since arriving last summer. The former Ajax boss took United to third in the Premier League, reached the FA Cup final and ended their six-year title drought by winning the Carabao Cup.

However, things could hardly have gone more wrong this season. Following their 3-0 home loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, Ten Hag's side endured defeat for the eighth time in 15 games across competitions.

That includes five league defeats as United find themselves eighth in the standings, 11 points beind surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur. The latest defeat to Newcastle has piled on the pressure on Ten Hag, whose job appears to be in jeopardy.

The United Stand has reported that United are mulling replacing the Dutchman with Lisbon's Amorim or Los Blancos former boss Zidane. However, they added that the club's uncertain ownership situation means Ten Hag might not be in immediate danger of being let go.

The Red Devils return to action at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping to snap a two-game losing streak across competitions.

"I take responsiblity for it" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag knows that Manchester United's results this season have been far from ideal. The team have faltered across competitions, with their latest defeat against Newcastle ending their EFL Cup title defence.

Manchester United have made their worst start to a Premier League season and lost their first two UEFA Champions League games in a campaign for the first time. In candid discussion with United's website, Ten Hag knows that it has been tough going this term.

Nevertheless, he took responsiblity for the losses and also sounded confident of turning around the club's fortunes:

"I understand that when the results are not there, that this is also a logical process that they question (the manager). But I’m confident I can do it. At all my clubs I have done it, and also last year I did it here as well. But in this moment, we are in a bad place.

"I take responsibility for it. I see it as a challenge. I’m a fighter, and I’m in a fight and I have to make sure that I share responsibility with my players, and that we stick together and fight together and get better results."

Time is running out for the faltering Red Devils to haul themselves back into contention in the competitions they're still alive in.