Manchester United have reportedly prepared a four-man striker shortlist as they look to boost their faltering attack in the January transfer window.

Having scored just 11 goals in 10 games in the Premier League, eighth-placed United are the lowest scoring side in the league's top 12. Erik ten Hag's side are already 11 points adrift of surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Last year's talisman Marcus Rashford - who scored 30 times last season - has netted just once across competitions this term. New signing Rasmus Hojlund has netted thrice, but none of them have come in the league. Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial have scored just once, contributing to the side's scoring travails.

As per TEAMTalk, United are looking to sign Brentford hitman Ivan Toney, who's currently serving an eight-month ban, which ends in January. However, with his asking price likely to be £80 million, United's ongoing ownership saga makes a transfer complicated.

Hence, they're eyeing up cheaper alternatives: Porto's 31-year-old forward Mehdi Taremi, Monaco's Wissam Ben-Yedder, 33; Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo, 27, and Santos' 20-year-old hitman Marcos Leonardo.

Manchester United's season spiralling out of control

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Just three days after a 3-0 Premier League home defeat to Manchester City in the league, Erik ten Hag rang the changes for Manchester United's midweek Carabao Cup game with Newcastle United.

The Dutchman changed all but three players from the XI that started against City. However, there was no change in the team's fortunes, as another 3-0 home defeat ended their title defence.

There's little time to reflect for Ten Hag and Co. , though, as they play Fulham on Saturday less than 72 hours after their defeat to the Magpies. Coming off back-to-back defeats, United can ill-afford another loss.

They're already 11 points off surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur (26) after 10 points. Talks of a title run is likely unrealistic, and even a top-four spot could be a struggle for Ten Hag's faltering side.

United have lost five of their 10 league games, and eight of 15 across competitions, including two in the UEFA Champions League.