Manchester United facing heavyweight competition from 3 top European clubs in race to sign £35 million-rated wonderkid - Reports 

Manchester United reportedly face stiff competition from European heavyweights - Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid - for Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, as per The Express

The Red Devils are yet to make a signing this summer despite being in need of a rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag. They have been linked with a long list of targets, including Endrick.

Endrick, 15, has impressed for Palmeiras' U20 side. He made seven appearances in Copinha 2022, scoring six goals. That has drawn the attention of many European heavyweights, including Manchester United.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has revealed that Endrick’s first professional contract with Palmeiras will include a £35 million release clause in its first year, which will rise to £42.8 million and £51.4 million in subsequent years.

With Palmeiras only owning 70% of the player's rights, they're unlikely to negotiate a discount on the player's sale. Nicola says (via Sport Witness):

“This also helps to explain the hurry from Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United.”

Manchester United target Endrick eliciting comparisons with PSG star Neymar Jr.

Endrick is being compared with Brazil legend Neymar

Endrick's meteoric rise to prominence in Brazil is getting fans excited over the prospect that he could be the A Selecao's next superstar.

The 15-year-old is having an even bigger impact than Neymar did at his age when the current PSG star was dazzling Santos fans in Brazil. His performances in Copinha 2022 have caught the attention of many, and his advisor Frederico Pena is certainly impressed.

He told BBC Sport:

"I can't recall any other player of his age in recent history doing what he did (performance in Copinha)."

He continued:

"The way he handled all the pressure was impressive because sometimes you see a kid having a great game and then struggling to maintain the same level of performance. That didn't happen to him. Despite contracting COVID-19 during the campaign, he actually only got better."

Proper Football @PF137pm



The Palmeiras youth star could be next in line complete a high-profile move to Europe like Neymar, Vini Jr. and Kayky Brazilian star Endrick is garnering a ton of attention & @MattReedFutbol explains why he needs to be taken seriously as a 15 year oldThe Palmeiras youth star could be next in line complete a high-profile move to Europe like Neymar, Vini Jr. and Kayky Brazilian star Endrick is garnering a ton of attention & @MattReedFutbol explains why he needs to be taken seriously as a 15 year old 🇧🇷The Palmeiras youth star could be next in line complete a high-profile move to Europe like Neymar, Vini Jr. and Kayky ✈️ https://t.co/ph0Upg9MfH

Manchester United may need to hurry if they wish to lure the teenage prodigy to Old Trafford, given his long line of suitors.

Former Flamengo star Renato Mauricio Prado has lavished praise on Endrick, telling News.TV.24 (via MEN):

"I also took (Endrick) because he’s looking like it, everything indicates that he’s going to be a phenomenon; he’s going to be a phenomenon like Neymar and like other players that Brazilian football has had. It’s always good to remember that at the age of 15, Pele was already playing for Santos’ professional team, and at 16, he was world champion.”

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far