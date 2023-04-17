Manchester United find out asking price for striker dubbed 'next Erling Haaland' - Reports

According to Corriere Della Serra, Manchester United will have to pay around £62 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund, who has been dubbed the next Erling Haaland, in the summer.

Hojlund plays for Serie A side Atalanta. He has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 35 games across competitions this season. Since his £17 million move to Atalanta, he has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 27 games.

Manchester United are expected to raid the summer transfer market for a new striker. While Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are atop the Red Devils' wishlist, either player will cost north of €100 million.

Hojlund, who has scored five goals in four appearances for Denmark, could be a cheaper alternative. The striker has previously been compared to Erling Haaland for his prolific goalscoring prowess. The Manchester City striker has scored a whopping 47 times across competitions this season following his summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lauds full-backs following Nottingham Forest win

Manchester United managed a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday (April 16). Antony and Diogo Dalot got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

Dalot started as the left-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka played as the right-back. Both players earned plaudits from manager Erik ten Hag following the win. The Dutch manager said (via Express):

"Both full-backs are important ... to work together, to come inside, to go outside in cooperation. I think we attracted them, and then, we created space, and in the right moments, the timing was good to pass the ball in central areas. Then we progress, when we go to wide areas, we had to switch, and, I think, we did that quite well."

United moved to third in the league following the win. They have 59 points from 30 games.

