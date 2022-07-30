Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho misses Atletico Madrid friendly due to fitness issue - Reports

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has missed the team's friendly against Atletico Madrid today (July 30) in Oslo despite travelling with the squad.

Erik ten Hag's side are scheduled to play the Rojiblancos at the Ullevaal Stadion in the Norwegian capital later today in their penultimate pre-season friendly. The side's starting XI for the match was released, where Sancho was conspicuous by his absence. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Anthony Elanga will feature as the front three.

According to Norwegian journalist Fredrik A. Filtvedt, the 22-year-old Sancho is not in shape.

Fredrik A. Filtvedt @FAFiltvedt Jadon Sancho tvilsom til kampen mot Atletico. Han er i Oslo, men er ikke helt i slag. Jadon Sancho tvilsom til kampen mot Atletico. Han er i Oslo, men er ikke helt i slag.

Sancho, who's been on a fine run of form this summer, woke up feeling unwell this morning, which explains his absence from United's matchday squad against Atletico.

The Red Devils have been on a roll this pre-season winning three of four games, including a 4-0 drubbing of Liverpool in their first match. They've struck 13 goals while conceding only four, showing great promise under their new Dutch manager.

Sancho has scored thrice - against the Reds, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa - as he has displayed signs of returning to form.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult first season with Manchester United, netting only five times in 37 games across competitions, assisting a further three.

Arriving on a staggering £73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the England international is widely regarded among the flop signings of last season. His absence from the Atletico clash means Sancho is also doubtful for tomorrow's friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, United's final pre-season game of the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo to return for Manchester United on Sunday

Having been conspicuous by his absence from Manchester United's pre-season tour so far, Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Instagram that he'll return to action on Sunday.

The Red Devils will wrap up their preparations for the new season against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford tomorrow, their sixth and final pre-season game of the summer.

The 37-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Sunday, the king plays".

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Here’s his message on Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented.Here’s his message on Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCHere’s his message on Instagram: https://t.co/HrPzk0Rzur

Ronaldo has asked to leave if a suitable offer comes by, while his agent Jorge Mendes has also been talking to several top European clubs.

Although no team has tabled a bid for him yet, Ronaldo's future at United remains uncertain, as he's keen on exiting for newer pastures and continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United have insisted he's not for sale, while Ten Hag also wants him to stay, but with no breakthrough in the saga yet, it'll be interesting to see what's in store for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

United start their Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 7.

