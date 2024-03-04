Manchester United identify 21-year-old defensive midfielder as summer transfer target: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Royal Antwerp midfielder Mandela Keita.

The 21-year-old has impressed with his performances in defensive midfield, having joined the Belgian club permanently in the summer following a loan spell. In 30 appearances across competitions - starting 26 times - he has also contributed two goals.

As per Fichajes.net, United are looking to sign the 21-year-old following the unconvincing performances of Casemiro and the on-loan Sofyan Amrabat. The Brazilian is contracted till 2026 but has been under the spotlight for his mistakes in midfield.

Meanwhile, Amrabat is unlikely to be signed permanently from Fiorentina after arriving in the summer on a season-long deal. Moreover, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen also face uncertain futures at Old Trafford, as new minority owners INEOS are seeking a rejig in midfield to transform the side's fortunes.

It's pertinent to note that the Red Devils will not have a free run at Keita, as their fellow Premier League rivals West Ham United are also reportedly in the fray for his services.

United are coming off successive Premier League losses but remain sixth in the standings. They are now 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa (55), though.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of a hugely underwhelming campaign after their first season under Erik ten Hag produced an EFL Cup title, an FA Cup final and a third-placed Premier League finish.

Following their 3-1 league loss at Manchester City on Sunday (March 3), the Red Devils have had a whopping 16 losses across competitions, including 11 in the league, as a top-four finish looks increasingly difficult.

They're still alive in the FA Cup - where they play arch-rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool on March 16 - but before that, the Red Devils take on Everton in the league at Old Trafford on Saturday (March 9).

Ten Hag's side won the reverse fixture 3-1 at Goodison Park in November, thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.