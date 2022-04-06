Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick 'stripped of' responsibility -Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will no longer be part of the process of appointing a new manager for the Red Devils. The German was appointed the club's interim manager till the end of the season, in late November, after which he'll take up a two-year consultancy role.

According to The National News, Rangnick will have a 'limited say in the matter'. He has instead been asked to focus on helping the Premier League giants end the season on a positive note.

Rangnick was appointed the club's interim manager in the hope he would engineer a turnaround in form and implement his 'high-intensity' style of football. The German has, however, been unable to improve the club's results and performances.

The club have endured a difficult couple of months. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Atletico Madrid and eliminated from the FA Cup in the fourth round by Middlesbrough.

United sit in seventh place in the Premier League table, three points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand. United have won just two of their last five Premier League games.

Furthermore, Rangnick has been unable to develop or make the most out of the club's young talents, including the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Despite reports suggesting he has limited say on who will become United's next manager, the former RB Leipzig coach has recommended Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag for the job. Rangnick believes Ten Hag possesses the experience, expertise and ability to rebuild the club.

Ralf Rangnick to play key role in Manchester United's recruitment this summer

Ralf Rangnick will reportedly help Manchester United rebuild their squad this summer. The Red Devils are preparing themselves for the departure of many star players this summer.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata are out of contract at the end of the season. The Red Devils are, therefore, likely to prioritis signing a top-quality box-to-box midfielder and a striker.

The German has reportedly advised United to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. The 24-year-old midfielder has enjoyed an impressive campaign, scoring five goals in 31 appearances.

He could be available for a bargain price this summer as his contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in 2023.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku too. The Frenchman has been one of the most in-form players in Europe this season, scoring 27 goals in 40 appearances across competitions.

Rangnick could use his contacts at Leipzig to help the Premier League giants sign the 24-year-old striker this summer.

