Manchester United join race to sign 23-year-old striker valued at €100 million - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer. The Nigeria international has caught the attention of many top clubs across Europe, thanks to his performances for Luciano Spaletti's side this season.

According to Sport Witness, United have enquired about Osimhen, and are set to join the race for the striker. The Red Devils view the Nigerian as a potential replacement for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old is United's top goalscorer this season with 15 goals in 31 appearances across competitions. The former Real Madrid star, though, has struggled to adapt to interim manager Ralf Rangnick's 'high intensity' style of football.

Suffering a massive dip in form, Ronaldo has netted just once in his last ten games. That means the Portuguese could part ways with United this summer if his lean spell continues, and the club is unable to finish in the Premier League top four.

Meanwhile, Osimhen first rose to prominence at French club Lille. He scored 18 goals in 38 appearances across competitions during his sole season with the club before moving to Napoli in the summer of 2020 on a €70 million transfer.

Osimhen endured an up-and-down debut campaign with Napoli, scoring ten goals in 24 Serie A appearances. However, he has grown from strength to strength this season, scoring 11 goals and contributing four assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly values the Nigerian at €100 million. Manchester United are, therefore, one of the few clubs in the world that can afford the 23-year-old striker. His speed, dribbling and work rate make him an ideal transfer target for the Red Devils.

Manchester United could target Erling Haaland instead of Victor Osimhen

Despite his impressive form this season, Osimhen is yet to perform at a high level consistently for Napoli.

Manchester United are desperate to win silverware, and are likely to target a player who can produce the goods for them immediately. The Red Devils could, therefore, switch their focus to Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland.

Haaland has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga giants. He is widely considered one of the most lethal finishers in the world, and is expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs shortly.

Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid for Haaland's signature, though. Barcelona, though, recently signed Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang, who has enjoyed an incredible start to life at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid's interest in Haaland could depend on the future of Karim Benzema at the club. The Frenchman has been Los Blancos' talisman this season and is contracted with Los Blancos till 2023.

