Manchester United join rival PL club in race to sign £60m rated England international - Reports

Manchester United reportedly have Tottenham Hotspur for company as they look to sign England international Eberechi Eze. The Englishman has been with Crystal Palace since the 2020-21 season.

Eze, 25, contributed 11 goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions in the recently concluded season, attracting interest from Premier League bigwigs. Despite the player contracted with Palace till 2027, Spurs are said to be leading the race for his services (as per Sun) after Eze's family and friends were spotted in a hospitality suite at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium late last season.

Nevertheless, United hope to make Eze their first big signing of the summer, despite the midfielder reportedly carrying a price tag of £60 million. Having scored the fewest goals (57) in the Premier League top-10 last season - United - who finished eighth - need urgent reinforcements in the attacking third.

Trending

Expand Tweet

With Manchester City also in the fray, the race for Eze's services could heat up this summer.

However, with Manchester United also needing reinforcements in other areas, they might not be willing to spend too much on one player. But both United and Spurs would need sales to snap up a player like Eze, though.

Two Manchester United players earn England call-up for Euro 2024

Luke Shaw is headed to the Euros.

Manchester United will have eight players representing various teams at the upcoming European Championship in Germany. Two of them - Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo - will turn up for England.

The group will hope for better luck at the international tournament after the Red Devils finished a lowly eighth in the league. They also crashed out early in the UEFA Champions League but did end the season with an FA Cup triumph.

Manchester City have sent the largest contingent - 14 players to the Euros - with three of them (Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and John Stones) to represent England. Arsenal (11) and Liverpool (10) are the next, followed by United.

Gareth Southgate's side are among the contenders at the upcoming tournament, having lost on penalties to Italy in the previous edition three years ago at the Wembley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback