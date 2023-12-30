Manchester United keen on signing French midfielder as Casemiro replacement - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as a replacement for the injured Casemiro.

Casemiro, 31, has been beset by injuries this season, playing only 12 times across competitions, bagging four goals and an assist. However, he has missed 16 games, since the 2-1 home win over Brentford in the league in early October, due to a hamstring injury.

Even when he was fit, Casemiro was from his best in his usual defensive midfield role in what has been a difficult season for United. Moreover, Sofyan Amrabat - on loan from Fiorentina - hasn't been entirely convincing and is unlikely to be signed permamently.

Hence, the Red Devils are looking to sign the much younger Fofana, 24 (as per Tribal Football). However, the Frenchman - valued by Monaco at £26 million - is only likely to move in the summer.

The United target has one goal and three assists in 15 games in Ligue 1 this season, where Monaco are third in the standings after 17 games, seven behind PSG (40).

"This team have the personalities to deal with setbacks" - Manchester United boss ahead of Nottingham Forest trip

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had an up-and-down campaign, having lost a whopping 13 times across competitions. Eight of those defeats have come in the league, where United are seventh in the standings, 11 points off leaders Liverpool (42) after 19 games.

Erik ten Hag's side nearly slumped to another defeat when they found themselves two goals down at home to third-placed Aston Villa in midweek. However, the Red Devils fought back with three second-half goals, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring a late winner, his first Premier League goal in 15 games.

Ahead of his team's last game of the year - a Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30) - Ten Hag is proud of the character and resilience of his team.

“The determination, the resilience: this team is strong," the boss said (as per the club's website).

"They have the personalities to deal with setbacks. And we have had so many across the whole season, or half. You don't want to have such bad experiences, but we have had them and we have dealt with them.”

United have won their last 11 games across competitions against Nottingham, including all four in 2023.