Manchester United are reportedly looking to snap up Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. The Red Devils are also eyeing midfielder Amadou Onana.

Branthwaite and Onana have been two of the standout performers for the Merseyside side this season. The 21-year-old Branthwaite has scored thrice in 40 games across competitions, while Onana, 22, has contributed three goals and an assist in 36 games across competitions.

Despite both players being contracted till 2027, there has been no dearth of interest in their services. UtdDistrict (via MEN) has reported that the Red Devils are targeting the Everton duo when the transfer window reopens this summer.

United have struggled with injuries to key personnel, especially in defence and midfield, this campaign as they are set to finish outside the top-five.

Former Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is set to leave Old Trafford after a three-season stint blighted by injuries. United seek a younger personnel who could be at the heart of their defence in the long term, and Branthwaite fits the bill.

Meanwhile, a similar vacancy could open up in midfield, as the error-prone Casemiro could leave at the end of the season. Onana could be an apt and long-term replacement for the legendary Brazilian.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of a hugely underwhelming campaign. Their EFL Cup title defence ended early, while they were knocked out of Europe after finishing a dismal last in their UEFA Champions League group.

Things have hardly been much better on the league front, with Ten Hag's side enduring 14 defeats, the most they have had in more than two decades. Following a 3-2 home win over Newcastle United in midweek, United close their league campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (May 19).

Of couse, they also have an FA Cup final with holders Manchester City on May 25 to look forward to as well. In case they don't finish better than their current standing of eighth, victory in the cup will confirm European football for the Premier League giants next season.