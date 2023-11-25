Manchester United likely to reignite interest in former transfer target in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to reignite interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has been linked with the club multiple times in the past.

The France international has been the subject of interest from the Red Devils, but a deal never materialised.

As per Sports Mole, Erik ten Hag's side are ready to move for the Frenchman once again in January as he continues to impress for Juventus.

Manchester United were close to landing Rabiot in the summer of 2022 and in January 2023 as well, but a deal fell through because of his extorbitant wage demands.

Rabiot signed a new in Turin this summer, but his deal expires in 2024. The Red Devils are ready to launch a pre-contract for the 28-year-old to land him for free in the summer.

Rabiot's career has been somewhat of a Jekyll and Hyde ride over the years, but the dynamic midfielder has been at his best in the last couple of years. He's now a key player for both Juventus and France.

Rabiot is into his fifth season at the Allianz Stadium and has featured 188 times for the Old Lady, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists. Capped 39 times for France, the former Paris Saint-Germain man has established himself as a key figure under France boss Didier Deschamps as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauds Manchester United star

Ex-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lavished praise on Harry Maguire following the defender's improvement in form.

Solskjaer appointed Maguire as Manchester United captain in January 2020, just six months after the defender had joined from Leicester City.

However, Maguire could never really justify his massive transfer fee and the added pressure of captaincy and was strongly scrutinised for his performances. Things went further downhill for Maguire after Erik ten Hag's arrival.

Maguire has turned his career around this season, taking advantage of an injury crisis in defence. He has started the Red Devils' last nine games across competitions and has impressed.

Solskjaer has hailed Maguire for his strong showings and heaped praise for his determination. The former Manchester United boss said (via UtdDistrict):

"I think he has dealt with it (criticism) in a fantastic way. It has not been easy. I have kept in touch with him and I have nothing but praise for the guy."

Solskjaer signed Maguire from Leicester City in an £85 million deal in the summer of 2019, making him the world's most expensive defender. He has featured 186 times for the Red Devils and won the League Cup last season.