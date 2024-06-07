Manchester United linked with defender who clocked faster top speed than Kylian Mbappe at 2022 World Cup: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as they look to bolster their defensive ranks. As claimed by talkSPORT, the Red Devils have identified the USMNT international as their primary target for the left-back position.

United boss Erik ten Hag finds himself under a lot of pressure following an eighth-placed finish before firing them to FA Cup success. However, the Dutchman had to deal with an evergoing injury crisis throughout the season.

Left-back was the biggest issue, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia enduring fitness issues. Malacia spent the entirety of the season on the sidelines, while Shaw played only 1180 minutes.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof had to fill in at left-back at various times of the season. It has now been reported that United are looking to bolster their left-back options.

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri have emerged as targets for the Premier League giants. However, Antonee Robinson is reportedly the top target for the 20-time English champions.

Robinson had a brilliant season for Marco Silva's Fulham last time out and was one of the standout players in his position in the Premier League. The USA international contributed seven assists in 44 appearances across competitions.

He's known for his all-round game and is capable both defensively and going forward. Robinson's biggest asset is his pace, and he was the fourth fastest player in the group stage with a top speed of 21.99 mph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He even outpaced now-Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Fulham reportedly view the 26-year-old as a key player and are likely to demand a big fee, with the full-back contracted at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2028.

Manchester United target Matheus Cunha dismisses speculation regarding his future

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a massive blow in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha. The Brazil international has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford following a solid season for the Midlands club.

However, the 25-year-old has said that he's fully focused on the Wolves and wants to stay at the Molineux. The Manchester United target recently told the media in Brazil:

"We see this rush (from Manchester United). But I'm very happy at Wolves. My focus is on resting and making the most of it with my family. I'm very happy at Wolves. The focus now is to have better seasons and help the club. God willing, I will continue on this path."

Cunha scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances for Wolves last season. His exploits have made Manchester United take note as they look to bolster their attack following an underwhelming season.