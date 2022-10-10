Manchester United linked forward 'not in favour' of move to join their rivals - Reports

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, is reportedly not interested in a move to Leeds United.

Gakpo, who has four years left in his contract at the Philips Stadion, has been one of the standout names in Europe this season. The 23-year-old has registered 13 goals and ten assists in 16 games across competitions for the Eredivisie outfit.

A versatile forward blessed with pace and power, Gakpo was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this summer after registering 36 goal contributions last season. However, United decided to sign Antony from Ajax for a fee in the region of £86 million. Gakpo was also on the radar of Leeds and Southampton.

According to The Athletic, Leeds maintained their interest in Gakpo beyond the summer deadline day and came close to a personal agreement. However, the versatile attacker's recent form at club and international level has made him averse to a move to the Whites.

Meanwhile, new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is interested in acquiring the £30 million-rated attacker, as per Mirror.

Squawka @Squawka Cody Gakpo is the first player in Europe's top seven divisions to score 10+ goals 𝙖𝙣𝙙 provide 10+ assists across all club competitions this season.



Earlier last month, Gakpo opened up on being linked with Manchester United during the summer transfer window. Speaking to PSV TV, he said:

"At the start of the window, Manchester United registered their interest but not very strongly, so I was waiting for a bit, and then the end was approaching, and the signals became more positive. I started thinking it could fall that way eventually."

He added:

"The interest faded soon after, so the whole window I worked towards that, and then it faded. So then, I was watching last week, thinking 'what is the right thing to do?'. I feel at home here, in my own city. Everyone knows how I feel, but you have to look at all your options, but in the end, I know I made the right choice."

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League with 15 points from eight games. They will next face Omonia at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

Manchester United add Noah Okafor to list of potential signings next summer

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have identified Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor as an ideal addition to their squad. With Cristiano Ronaldo's situation still up in the air, Ten Hag is expected to rope in a new attacker next season.

Okafor, 22, has two years left on his contract at the Red Bull Arena. He has registered 32 goals and 20 assists in 92 games across competitions for the Austrian club. That includes eight goals and two assists this season.

