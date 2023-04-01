Manchester United and Liverpool to battle for €40m-rated star - Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United will lock horns for the services of Khephren Thuram. The 22-year-old France international has been in scintillating form for OGC Nice. So it's no surprise that some of the biggest clubs in England are keen to sign him.

According to RMC Sport (via UtdPlug), Thuram will be available for around €40 million. The young midfielder was called up to the France squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers and has already made his international debut.

Thuram has been a standout player for Nice, featuring in over 120 games and scoring 19 goals since joining them in 2019. His performances have caught the attention of a host of big clubs across Europe, and English teams are expected to be at the forefront for his signature.

Manchester United, who have been on an upward trajectory under Erik ten Hag, are looking to add more depth to midfield. The Dutchman is keen to have Thuram, as he sees him as a long-term replacement for Casemiro in defensive midfield.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in desperate need of an overhaul in midfield, having struggled for consistency this season. Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a top-quality central defensive midfielder, and Thuram fits the bill. The Frenchman's ability to break up play and distribute the ball efficiently has impressed the Reds boss, who sees him as a crucial addition to his squad.

Newcastle have eyes on Manchester United and Liverpool target

Newcastle United may throw a spanner in the works, as the newly rich club are also interested in Thuram (via TheHardTackle). The Magpies are gunning for a top-four finish and are expected to spend heavily in the summer to bolster their squad.

Thuram's price tag of around €40 million is well within their budget, and they could provide stiff competition for United and Liverpool. It remains to be seen which of these English giants come out on top in the battle for Thuram.

However, one thing is for sure: the young midfielder's talent and potential make him one of the most exciting prospects in European football. So whoever lands him will secure a real gem.

