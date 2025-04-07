Manchester United make contact with Arsenal-linked forward ahead of potential £62.5m summer swoop: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, an Arsenal target, ahead of a potential move in the summer. The Brazilian has been at Wolves since arriving from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2023.
Cunha, 25, has 31 goals and 13 assists in 85 games across competitions for Wolves. That includes 15 goals and four assists in 29 games across competitions this season. All four assists and 13 of those strikes have come in 26 outings in the Premier League, where Wolves are battling to stave off relegation, occupying 17th place, with 32 points, just three points clear of the drop zone.
Despite being contracted to the Molineux till 2029, there has been no dearth of interest in the former Atletico man. As per GiveMeSport's senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs, Cunha is the subject of attention of United, with Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa also in the fray.
As per talkSPORT, the Gunners are also in the race for his services. Mikel Arteta's side are second in the Premier League, 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool (73), with seven games to go. Meanwhile, United are 13th in the standings and are set for their worst-ever Premier League finish.
What's next for Manchester United and Arsenal?
As mentioned earlier, Manchester United have had a hugely underwhelming season, lying 13th in the standings following a goalless home draw with crosstown rivals Manchester City at the weekend.
They next take on Olympique Lyon away in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final on Thursday (April 10), having seen off Real Sociedad in the previous round. Ruben Amorim's side then return to league duty with a trip to Newcastle United three days later.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have had a much better season but are set to finish behind the Premier League leaders for the third straight year, having finished second in the last two seasons, both times behind Manchester City.
Following a 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton at the weekend, Arsenal host holders Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 8) in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg. Four days later, they host Brentford in the league before visiting the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16 for the return.