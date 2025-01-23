Manchester United make contact with Arsenal over a potential deal for 18-year-old star: Reports

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have contacted Arsenal regarding the possibility of signing 18-year-old defender Ayden Heaven. The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their team and view the young defender as one who could help move them in the right direction.

Heaven joined the Gunners on a free transfer in 2019 from West Ham's youth ranks, the young centre-back has made 48 appearances for the North London side, from the Under 18s to the first team.

Heaven is in the last few months of his deal with the Gunners and could leave on a free transfer in the summer. He could follow Chido Obi Martins and trade North London for Manchester if negotiations go according to plan for the Red Devils.

United face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona for the young defender's signature. However, the Gunners are reportedly keen to keep hold of the defender and have offered him a new deal.

"He is committed to Wolves" - Wolves manager on Manchester United and Arsenal target

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereria has discussed the chances of Manchester United and Arsenal target Matheus Cunha moving in this transfer window. The Brazilian has been impressive for the Black and Gold, attracting interest of some of the biggest clubs in the league.

Cunha arrived at the Midlands club on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2023 before permanently joining them for a reported €50 million fee. The Brazilian has impressed, scoring 26 goals and providing 13 assists in 78 appearances across competitions.

Speaking about how the striker is handling the interest in his services, Pereria said (via 90 Min):

"He is committed to Wolves. But in your life, when you start to listen that other clubs (are interested). ... he's human, and it's normal in football."

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen to strengthen their attacks for different reasons. The Gunners want to improve their chances of winning silverware, while the Red Devils need to find goals to halt their slide down the Premier League table.

