Manchester United to make decision about Mason Geenwood's future at club in next few weeks - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood in the next few weeks. The Reds Devils have taken their time in deciding the future of the youngster after a case of assault against him by his partner was dropped.

As per MEN, Greenwood is waiting to find out the result of the internal process by the club as he eyes a return to action. He reckons he can get back to playing in the top flight and has interest from abroad.

However, he needs to wait for the decision from the Red Devils first. Manchester United have been conducting their internal process after sexual assault charges were dropped against Greenwood. The club released a statement earlier this season:

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Manager Erik ten Hag was quizzed about the possibility of Greenwood playing for the Red Devils, but he did not add anything beyond the club's statement. He was quoted by MEN as saying:

“I can’t add anything. I refer to the statement of the club. In this moment, I can’t give comment about the process. I can’t say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club, and, at this moment, I can’t add anything.”

Greenwood has not played for the Red Devils since January 2022.

Erik ten Hag interested in giving Mason Greenwood chance at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is keen on adding a forward this summer at Manchester United and has hinted that he's interested in giving Mason Greenwood a chance. However, he's not going to make the decision on the forward and is also waiting for the club to complete their process.

He told The Times last month that Greenwood has shown that he can lead the attack for the Red Devils. The Dutchman, though, added that he will not be a part of the decision-making process and will not ask the club to take his thoughts into account. Henry Winter wrote:

“The future of Mason Greenwood is understandably a sensitive issue. In February, Greenwood was cleared of charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. He is still suspended by United, pending an internal investigation, as the club considers whether he should continue his career at Old Trafford."

He added:

"Ten Hag says simply that the forward has 'showed in the past that he is capable of doing that' front role, scoring 36 times in 130 appearances, but emphasises it is not his decision as to whether he returns."

The Times report notes that Juventus and AC Milan are keeping tabs on Greenwood's situation and are ready to pounce if the forward is released by Manchester United. An unknown Turkish side are also keen and keeping a close eye on the evolving situation.

