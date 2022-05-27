Manchester United make offer worth more than £240,000-a-week to snap up forward - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly offer Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele a lucrative contract following Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s apparent decision not to pursue a move for the French star.

Dembele, 25, seems to be heading out of the Camp Nou this summer, with his contract expiring. Sky Sports reported in March that Barcelona were looking to recommence talks with Dembele, and the Frenchman seemed determined to stay.

Hoerver, there has been no progression in talks, with the Blaugrana unable to strike a new deal with the winger (per SPORT). He has been linked with a move to PSG, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona have not received any final communication by Ousmane Dembélé yet. No update after the meeting with his agent on Monday. Barcelona are aware of PSG interest alongside other two clubs, but they are still waiting for Ousmane's final decision.

However, Le Parisien(via Get French Football News) has reported that incoming Parisian sporting director Luis Campos doesn't want to sign the forward.

That paves the way for the Red Devils to make their move. El Chiringuito (via The Express) has reported that Manchester United could offer Dembele a lucrative deal of around £240,000 a-week.

Dembele has been in impressive form under manager Xavi Hernandez since the Spaniard took over the reins in November last year. The French star has scored two goals and contributed 13 assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta sets deadline for Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele to sign new deal

The Frenchman needs to make a decision/

Barcelona have long been in talks with Ousmane Dembele to try and get him tied down to a new deal but to no avail.

The club's president Joan Laporta has now given the Frenchman an ultimatum to extend his stay at the club, telling L'Esportiu (via 90min).

"He has our proposal and a date to decide, because there is no more room (to improve the offer). We have been preparing for next season for some time, and it is an issue that we are stuck, because the agent does not respond to our offer. It looks like they are making a counter-proposal.

He continued:

"There is a priority right now, which is to get our finances back on track. There are a lot of players that we are speaking with and operations that are pending, but La Liga is not helping us. The criteria is very restrictive."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barça president Laporta to @lesportiucat: "Frenkie de Jong? Yes, we have received proposals. But he has great quality, we think he should continue at Barça". "Selling players? Right now, everything is open. In this case will depend a lot on the issue of Fair Play".

Dembele isn't the only Barcelona player who could be set for a move to Manchester United this summer. The future of midfielder Frenkie de Jong is also under speculation.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are one of many teams interested in the Dutchman, who played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

