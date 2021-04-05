Manchester United name asking price for star midfielder: Reports

According to the Express, Manchester United have placed a £5m price tag on Spanish midfielder Juan Mata ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mata has been an excellent purchase for Manchester United, who signed the player from their arch-rivals Chelsea in the 2014 January transfer window.

The Spaniard has inspired Manchester United to three major titles in his seven-year stay at the club, including the FA Cup in 2015 and the UEFA Europa League in 2017.

Manchester United, reportedly impressed with the 32-year-old’s performances, are looking to trigger his one-year extension option in his contract, which expires in 2022. However, reports claim the Red Devils could also be willing to part ways with the ex-Chelsea man, should their £5m asking price be offered by potential suitors.

Juan Mata set to be offered a new one-year deal at #MUFC

Juan Mata has struggled for game-time with Manchester United this season, as the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax saw the Spaniard drop down the pecking order of midfielders at the club.

Mata has made just four starts and seven appearances in the Premier League this campaign. He has averaged just 48 minutes per game and has registered two assists so far.

Manchester United continue impressive run in the Premier League

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Juan Mata watched from the bench as Manchester United grabbed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck gave the Seagulls a deserved 1-0 lead going into the break. However, Manchester United successfully turned the game on its head, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have now gone ten games unbeaten in the league since their shock 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United back in January.

Manchester United come back to win 2-1 vs. Brighton.



10 straight games unbeaten in the Premier League

They have now strengthened their grip on the second position in the Premier League standings, after both Leicester City and Chelsea suffered defeats this weekend.

Next up for Manchester United is a trip to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes to take on Granada in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash.