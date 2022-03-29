Manchester United and Newcastle United interested in midfielder with €60 million release clause - Reports 

According to A Bola, Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in signing Porto midfielder Otavio. However, they will have to pay his release clause of €60 million if they are to secure his services this summer.

The 27-year-old joined Porto from Brazilian club Internacional in 2014. Since then, he has made 228 appearances for the Portuguese giants across competitions, scoring 24 goals and making 61 assists.

Otavio has been in good touch this season as well, scoring thrice and making 12 assists in 25 appearances so far in Liga Portugal. He also scored the opener in Portugal's 3-1 win over Turkey in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, 24 March. He then set up Diogo Jota for the second goal of the gake.

New hero. #Portugal Otavio against Turkey:55 Touches1 Goal1 Assist30 Passes81% Pass Accuracy2 Chances Created1 Big Chance Created1/1 Dribbles9 Total Duels Won4 Fouls Suffered3 TacklesNew hero. #PORTUR 🇵🇹 Otavio against Turkey: 🔘 55 Touches 🔘 1 Goal 🔘 1 Assist 🔘 30 Passes 🔘 81% Pass Accuracy 🔘 2 Chances Created 🔘 1 Big Chance Created 🔘 1/1 Dribbles 🔘 9 Total Duels Won🔘 4 Fouls Suffered 🔘 3 Tackles New hero. #PORTUR #Portugal https://t.co/2mkuEDZBEr

Manchester United are likely to lose Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani in the summer, as their contracts expire. The future of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial (currently on loan at Sevilla) are also uncertain. Hence, the club could look to strengthen their attack by bringing Otavio to partner with his compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are set to stay in the Premier League next season after spending lavishly in the January transfer window. They have seen a resurgence since January and currently sit in 14th position, nine points above the relegation zone.

Since their PIF takeover in October, the Magpies have become the wealthiest club in the game. Hence, they are now expected to spend big in the summer as well. As per A Bola, Liverpool are also interested in Otavio.

Newcastle United and Manchester United set for busy summer

While both clubs are interested in Otavio, they could do some business with each other this summer.

As per 90min, Newcastle are leading the race to sign United's second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The English keeper has been playing second fiddle to David De Gea this season, making just five appearances across competitions this season. Hence, he could look to exit the club in the summer.

Man United will make a decision about Dean in the summer whether let him go on loan or not. He wants to play as starter next season. Newcastle are interested in Dean Henderson since last January, he’s always been one of three goalkeepers in the list for NUFC. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #NUFC Man United will make a decision about Dean in the summer whether let him go on loan or not. He wants to play as starter next season. Newcastle are interested in Dean Henderson since last January, he’s always been one of three goalkeepers in the list for NUFC. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #NUFCMan United will make a decision about Dean in the summer whether let him go on loan or not. He wants to play as starter next season.

Newcastle are also interested in Jesse Lingard, as per inews. The Magpies have remained in contact with his representatives after they failed to sign him in January. However, they might have to contend with stiff competition for Lingard, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

As per The Sun, Newcastle are also monitoring Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United, as he is set to become a free agent this summer. However, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are favourites to sign the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, as per WefollowUnited, both Newcastle and Manchester United are set to join the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. It seems likely Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to engage heavily in the summer, either with or against each other.

