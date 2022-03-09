Manchester United and Newcastle United set to battle for French midfielder - Reports 

Premier League duo Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to be involved in a transfer tussle for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The defensive midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season. He is not short of suitors, including United and Newcastle.

Four Four Two has reported that the Red Devils and Magpies are two of four teams targeting Kamara. The 22-year-old is regarded as one of Europe's top emerging midfield talents. The Under-21 France international has four goals and five assists in 154 appearances for Marseille.

The midfielder, according to the Northern Echo, is demanding a weekly wage of £150,000. That is something both Manchester United and Newcastle are capable of offering.

Foudaf🧊 @Foudaff1



Boubacar Kamara vs Troyes

What lies ahead for Manchester United and Newcastle United?

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick will move upstairs at the end of the season.

The Old Trafford outfit have a huge summer ahead, with a new permanent manager set to be appointed. There has been drama on and off the field for the Manchester outfit, with damning reports about player unrest.

It is expected that as many as 12 players could depart the club. Star names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba's futures at the 13-time Premier League winners are uncertain.

#mufc remain on the lookout for Boubacar Kamara, but United are penalised by the uncertainty of who the next manager will be

The Red Devils will certainly be in the market for new players, and have been touted with moves for a new midfielder and striker.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are enjoying a huge turnaround following the appointment of Eddie Howe in November last year. They are ready to challenge the big boys for top talent, with the side now owned by a Saudi-led consortium, making Newcastle the richest club in world football.

They spent £91.89 million in January, bringing in the likes of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United are trying to secure a free transfer move for in demand midfielder Boubacar Kamara reports The Northern Echo.



Will we finally land him? 🤞



Newcastle United are trying to secure a free transfer move for in demand midfielder Boubacar Kamara reports The Northern Echo.

Howe took over Newcastle when they were languishing in 19th place in the league standings and without a Premier League win all season.

However, the former Bournemouth manager has had huge success in his short time in charge at Tyneside. Newcastle are now in 14th place, and have gone unbeaten in their last eight league games, winning four of their last five.

It will be interesting to see who Kamara chooses if it comes down to one of United and Newcastle. The turmoil at Manchester United could abate in the summer, with the club being heavily linked with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils might be able to offer the Frenchman European football. They are currently fifth in the standings, a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have three games in hand.

