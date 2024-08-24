Manchester United offer 24-year-old star as part of player-plus-cash deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered Jadon Sancho in a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. United manager Erik ten Hag axed Sancho from his squad for the first two Premier League games against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sancho came on as a substitute in the FA Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, where he missed his spot-kick in the ensuing shootout. The Englishman has reportedly asked to leave the club after his exclusion from the squad for the last two games.

A move to PSG apparently collapsed earlier in the window. Juventus also showed interest in Sancho, but as per the Athletic (via HITC) United want £40 million to sell Sancho. They'd only sanction a loan move if the Bianconeri pay Sancho's wages of £250,000 per week in full.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has hinted that negotiations about Sancho's exit are continuing. Football 365 says that Manchester United have included the 24-year-old in a deal for De Jong.

The Red Devils want to pay €20 million alongside sending Sancho the other way. Barcelona sporting director Deco reportedly likes the proposal. The club's hierarchy believes Sancho still has a lot to offer despite his underwhelming United spell.

New Barca boss Hansi Flick likes De Jong and wants to keep him but faces pressure from president Joan Laporta. Barcelona have been looking to sign a winger for a while, but their pursuit of Nico Williams hasn't been fruitful.

Sancho could be a good solution. Sending De Jong the other way could also help in solving the club's financial situation. Barcelona have offloaded Ilkay Gundogan for that reason, with the German returning to Manchester City.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides Jadon Sancho update

Jadon Sancho has missed both Premier League games this season. His situation at Manchester United is clearly not improving. Ten Hag, though, has hinted that the winger needs to win his place back.

Ten Hag's side suffered a 2-1 loss to Brighton in their most recent game on Saturday (August 24), conceding a 95th-minute winner. Speaking about Sancho, Ten Hag said (via Football365):

"He is here, but we had some issues. I had a choice to make. He has to compete for his position. We need (quality) in the squad in every position because it's going to be a long season."

Sancho, since his 2021 move, has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 83 appearances for Manchester United. He spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at his former club Borussia Dortmund.

