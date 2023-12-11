Manchester United offer Jadon Sancho in exchange to sign Barcelona attacker who was wanted by Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered out-of-favour attacker Jadon Sancho to Barcelona for their midfielder Raphinha, a Chelsea target.

Sancho, 23, has played only thrice this season but hasn't featured since the 3-2 Premier League home win over Nottingham Forest in August due to a public altercation with manager Erik ten Hag.

With an apology not forthcoming from Sancho, he has been banished from the first-team enviroment and is all set to leave Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens in January.

United have little hope of recouping the reported £72 million they invested on Sancho to snap him up from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, considering the attacker's underwhelming returns. Nevertheless, as per Sport (via Metro), they're determined to jettison him and snap up Barca midfielder Raphinha.

The Chelsea-target arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2022 in a reported £65 million deal but has been in and out of the first team. Considering Barca's well-publicised financial travails, they're apparently open for a swap deal of Raphinha and Sancho, who could rediscover his mojo away from Old Trafford.

However, the report says that Sancho isn't yet ready to end his sojourn at United, as he reckons he has a future at the club.

How has Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho fared against Chelsea and Barcelona?

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been a disappointment at Manchester United since his high-profile arrival two summers ago.

In 82 appearances across competitions, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker has registered only 12 goals and six assists. Nine of those goals have come in the Premier League, while the other three have come in the FA Cup, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League.

In four games across competitions against Barcelona, Sancho has scored once: in a 3-1 group-stage defeat in the 2019-20 Champions League while he was at Dortmund. In two games against Barcelona for United in the 2022-23 Europa League, Sancho drew blanks.

Against Chelsea, all three of Sancho's appearances have come while at United, scoring and assisting once apiece. The goal came in the 1-1 away draw in the 2021-22 Premier League, while the assist came in the 4-1 home win the next season in the league.