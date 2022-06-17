Manchester United one of the favourites to sign Juventus midfielder - Reports 

Manchester United are one of the favourites to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer, according to Calcio Mercato (via Sport Witness).

Rabiot was one of the Bianconeri's key players in the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman made 45 appearances for the Old Lady across competitions, contributing two assists. Manager Massimiliano Allegri's side, though, are looking to offload Rabiot this summer, with the 27-year-old having only one year left on his contract.

According to the aforementioned source, the Bianconeri have set an asking price of €15 million for the Frenchman. Rabiot's agent is also looking to find a suitable destination for his client.

Sport Witness has reported that Manchester United have taken 'concrete steps' in their pursuit of Rabiot, with the player's price tag not a worry for the Red Devils.

United are in the market for a new central midfielder ahead of the 2022-23 season. Rabiot could be an ideal signing for the Red Devils to complement Bruno Fernandes.

The Frenchman is more defensive-minded than Fernandes, though. The 27-year-old's tackling and passing skills could allow Fernandes to move further forward and help the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in attack. However, it could be difficult for United to attract Rabiot to Old Trafford, as they are not in the UEFA Champions League.

Another club linked with a move for the French midfielder is Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to the source, Rabiot's mother had positive talks with PSG, which could see the 27-year-old return to his former club.

Juventus close to re-signing Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Juventus are getting ever closer to completing the signing of Paul Pogba on a free transfer. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old turned down Manchester City and now has a verbal agreement in place to join the Bianconeri.

If that happens, Pogba will be moving between the two clubs for a third time in his career. The midfielder first joined the Old Lady on a free transfer from Manchester United in 2012. He returned to United for a then-world record fee of £89 million in the summer of 2016.

