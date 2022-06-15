Manchester United one of several clubs interested in defender with €45m release clause - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly one of many teams interested in Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, with the Portuguese centre-back impressing in the Primeira Liga.

Inacio, 20, made 45 appearances across competitions last season, scoring five goals and contributing three assists. The Portuguese youngster flourished under Ruben Amorim and is garnering interest from many top European sides.

A Bola (via Sport Witness) has reported that Manchester United have expressed an interest in the 20-year-old.

United have seen some success buying from Portugal and Sporting Lisbon. What do we think of this one? 🤔 Several reports linking standout Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio to United, with the centre half drawing praise from former Sporting star Bruno FernandesUnited have seen some success buying from Portugal and Sporting Lisbon. What do we think of this one? 🤔 #MUFC Several reports linking standout Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio to United, with the centre half drawing praise from former Sporting star Bruno Fernandes 🇵🇹United have seen some success buying from Portugal and Sporting Lisbon. What do we think of this one? 🤔 #MUFC https://t.co/AtYCH9luqB

Sporting CP are eager to keep hold of Inacio, but the defender has a €45 million release clause in his contract. However, the Primeira Liga could be tempted into listening to an offer of around €40 million.

Inacio's contract with Sporting runs till 2026, and Barcelona are another team reportedly in the race for his signature. However, United are in stark need of defensive reinforcements, coming off the back of a disappointing campaign.

The Red Devils' defence was heavily criticised last season for its woeful displays. New manager Erik ten Hag has been linked with many defensive acquisitions like Ajax's Jurrien Timber and Villarreal's Pau Torres (per Express). However, there has been no progress in potential deals for the two defenders, and it now appears United could turn their attention to Inacio.

The transfer could be overseen by Inacio's agent Miguel Pinho, who was the man behind the deal that saw Bruno Fernandes leave Sporting CP for United in 2020. He has forged a good working relationship with the higher-ups at Old Trafford following that transfer.

Manchester United in race to sign Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes

Matheus Nunes is a United target.

Goncalo Inacio isn't the only Sporting player that Manchester United have been linked with this summer. Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness) has reported that United have joined rivals Manchester City in the race for midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Nunes, 23, enjoyed a fine season for Sporting CP, making 50 appearances, scoring four goals and contributing five assists.

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers With City pushing ahead to sign Phillips, United should look to Matheus Nunes, also wanted by Spurs and perhaps 1 other side. A good signing in addition to De Jong, and has a release clause. That + refreshing the defense is smarter than throwing money at project forwards. With City pushing ahead to sign Phillips, United should look to Matheus Nunes, also wanted by Spurs and perhaps 1 other side. A good signing in addition to De Jong, and has a release clause. That + refreshing the defense is smarter than throwing money at project forwards.

His impressive performances for Amorim's side saw him earn eight international caps for the Portugal, scoring one goal.

Manchester United will not want to get into a bidding war with rivals City given how they have paid over-the-odds in the past in similar situations. Harry Maguire joined the Red Devils as the world's most expensive defender for £85 million, having been pursued by Pep Guardiola's side.

