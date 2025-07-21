Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho ready to join surprise Premier League club despite interest from Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho, a Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target, could join Aston Villa this summer. The Argentine faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Garnacho, 21, played 58 times across competitions last season, contributing 11 goals and 10 assists, but started only 36 times. He didn't start the 1-0 UEFA Europa League final loss to Spurs.

Despite being contracted to Old Trafford till 2028, Garnacho has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford. As per Caught Offside (via TBR), he could be on his way to Villa. TBR Football Correspondent Graeme Bailley said in an exclusive:

"Alejandro Garnacho wants to stay in England, and there are only so many options. Chelsea, we know, like him, whilst Tottenham have maintained contact. But Aston Villa have emerged as an option, I am told the player has done his homework on the possibility of working with Unai Emery, and he has heard good things.

“Emery knows how to get a tune out of these young talents – we have seen it with the likes of Morgan Rogers, indeed, could Garnacho replace the England man? It is not impossible. Villa want to make some impact on the market this summer, and Garnacho could be just that for them.”

Garnacho invited ire from the club faithful when he was spotted wearing an Aston Villa jersey, where his teammate Marcus Rashford was on loan at during the second half of last season.

How has Chelsea target, Alejandro Garnacho, fared for Manchester United?

Chelsea are targeting Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho has come up through the ranks at Manchester United, contributing 26 goals and 22 assists in 144 games across competitions since his first-team debut in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

As mentioned above, he enjoyed a decent last season, registering 21 goal contributions, but Manchester United endured an utterly forgettable campaign. They finished a lowly 15th, their lowest league finish in the Premier League era.

After exiting both domestic cups early, Ruben Amorim's side made a surprise run to the Europa League final. However, the loss to Spurs means there will be no European football at Old Trafford next season for first time in a decade.

Meanwhile, the Blues have had a strong finish to the previous campaign, bagging the UEFA Europa Conference League and the new-look FIFA Club World Cup titles.

