Manchester United planning to sign Barcelona star on free transfer this summer - Reports 

Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele when his contract expires this summer. The French international’s current deal at the Camp Nou ends in June, and he has been linked with a host of European clubs.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are interested in the Blaugrana winger, and they're in the race to get him for free on a Bosman deal. The English outfit will need to revamp their team after a disappointing season so far, and the Frenchman could an upgrade on their current options. United, currently seventh, are out of the UEFA Champions League spots and are struggling to finish in the top four.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils have tempted the French forward with a bumper offer to secure his signature in the summer. However, Arsenal are also in the fray for his services. Dembele and Barcelona have failed to agree terms on an extension thus far.

Barcelona are reportedly already planning for life after Dembele’s exit, with the Blaugrana looking at other options after the former Dortmund star leaves. Leeds star Raphinha has been linked with the club, and his performances for Leeds have reportedly kept Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez interested.

Manchester United aim for Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo this summer - Reports

According to reports in Spain (via Express), the Red Devils are intent on bringing Blaugrana star Ronald Araujo to Old Trafford with a high transfer offer.

Although the Blaugrana are looking to hold onto the 23-year-old, especially after his scintillating season so far, United are prepared to pay well for the star. His contract, which is expiring next year, is yet to get renewed, which is cause for concern if the Spanish giants end up losing him for free.

Araujo is yet to agree to any of Barcelona's contract offers, and with United reportedly following the situation, the Uruguayan could play at Old Trafford next season. If Barca refuse any offers from the Red Devils, and Araujo doesn't agree a new deal by January next year, United will be able to approach him.

