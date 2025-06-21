Manchester United plot surprise move to sign 6’6” striker who scored 17 goals to become top-scorer in European league last season: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning a surprise move for Racing Genk forward Tolu Arokodare. The 6-foot-6 man was the top scorer in the Belgian pro League in the recently concluded season, with 17 goals.

Since arriving from Amiens in January 2023, Arokoudare, 24, has struck 40 times and provided 12 assists in 108 games across competitions for Genk. Despite being contracted till 2027, the lanky striker has attracted interest from the Red Devils, as per United in Focus (via Caught Offside).

Having scored 23 times across competitions last season, Arokodare could be an imposing presence up front for a Red Devils attack that mustered 44 goals in the league - where they finished 15th - with only four other teams managing fewer.

Ruben Amorim's side are looking to make changes to the squad after a forgettable campaign, and one of the areas that need strengthening is up front. It's uncertain if Arokoudare would be an automatic starter for the Red Devils, considering their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as well.

The 25-year-old has 56 goals and 14 assists in 143 games across competitions for the Old Lady. That includes 15 strikes and four assists in 42 outings across competitions last season.

Despite his contract not getting over before 2026, Vlahovic could be on the move this summer, possibly to Old Trafford, but his high wage demand is reportedly proving to be an impediment for a potential move.

Manchester United Season Recap

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

As mentioned above, Manchester United are coming off an abysmal domestic campaign, finishing just two places above the drop zone. It's their worst domestic season since getting relegated five decades ago.

Ruben Amorim's side also struggled in the domestic cups, with their FA Cup title defence ending in the fifth round following a shootout defeat to Fulham. They also fell in the EFL Cup quarter-final to Tottenham Hotspur, having started the season with a shootout loss to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

Despite their domestic struggles, the Red Devils surprisingly flourished in Europe, reaching the UEFA Europa League final, where they went down 1-0 to Spurs. The defeat means Old Trafford won't have European football next season for the first time in more than a decade.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More