Manchester United plotting January move for 23-year-old who Chelsea want as Thiago Silva's successor: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a move for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo, 23, has been a mainstay in the Ligue 1 side's defence since arriving in the summer of 2020. The Frenchman has contributed two goals and an assist in 114 games across competitions, attracting attention from top clubs, including United.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane has seemingly regressed since arriving at Old Trafford two years ago, with Harry Maguire back in the good books of boss Erik ten Hag.

The Premier League giants plotted a transfer for Todibo in the summer, as per Metro, but the player wanted to establish himself at Nice. Meanwhile, The Sun has reported that Todibo is being discussed once again by the Old Trafford hierarchy, with the winter transfer window set to open in a few weeks.

It could help that United's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also owns Nice, which could make a transfer for Todibo easier. However, Chelsea are also in the fray for the 23-year-old as a replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.

Defence has been an issue for the Old Trafford side this season, having conceded 16 times in 12 league games and 11 in four UEFA Champions League outings.

Ten Hag's side have faltered nine times across competitions this season, something the club wish to urgently rectify before the second half of the campaign beckons.

What did Jean-Clair Todibo say about spurning Manchester United interest in the summer?

Manchester United were actively looking out for a centre-back in the summer, with Harry Maguire widely tipped to leave. The Englishman, though, stayed put and is starting to become a first-team regular.

Todibo was one of the options scouted by United, as mentioned above, but the defender spurned the move. He elaborated (as per L'Equipe via Metro) that he was careful about not making the wrong choice:

"It’s very clear the club (Nice) would not have sold me this summer. I have given it (the links to United) in-depth thought, and I remained calm. I didn’t want to make the wrong choice.

"I expect to be presented with the full picture. What are you expecting from me? Why am I signing? You shouldn’t arrive at a club asking yourself this. I know what I have in Nice, so why leave? Everything must be clear."

The 23-year-old is contracted with Nice till 2027 and has a market value of €30 million, as per Transfermarkt.