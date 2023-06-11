Manchester United to prioritise signing of 32-year-old goalkeeper this summer - Reports

According to reports, Manchester United are interested in Sevilla goalkeeper Ysainne Bounou. The Moroccan turned heads with his spectacular performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for the Atlas Lions, who reached the semifinals.

Bounou has been spectacular for Sevilla this season as well. He helped the Andalusian club win the UEFA Europa League this season. The 32-year-old made 36 appearances for Sevilla this season, keeping seven clean sheets, across competitions.

David de Gea's contract situation at United is still not resolved. Regardless of the Spaniard's future, manager Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his options. He has identified Bounou as an option.

Journalist Rudy Galett confirmed the Red Devils' interest in Bounou, telling GiveMeSport:

“At the moment, Manchester United remain interested in Bounou. De Gea’s situation does not leave them calm, with so many doubts about the Spanish goalkeeper who also had offers from Saudi Arabia, and you’re seeing Bounou who could replace him and for this reason, he remains the main target for Man United.”

Paul Scholes evaluated Manchester United's current state

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League this season. They won the Carabao Cup and finished as runner-ups in the FA Cup and have looked competitive under Erik ten Hag.

Evaluating his former team, legendary midfielder Paul Scholes said that the team now have leaders in their ranks, something they lacked for a while (via the Red Devils' website):

"I think for two or three years at least, this team’s been accused of lacking leaders. I think there's a few leaders in the team. When you think of the experience of Casemiro, Martinez is a great character and got personality and his experience. And I think that's all changed around a little bit"

He added:

"They've got a belief in them as well. I don't think, you know, they don't dominate games as much as they probably like to, but they’ve found a way to win and that's the most important thing."

United are back in the UEFA Champions League next season, so Ten Hag is looking to further improve his side. What additions they make next season remains to be seen, though.

