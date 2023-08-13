Manchester United pushing to sign French defender as Erik ten Hag wants more reliable options - Reports 

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are pushing hard to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich. United have reportedly submitted a first bid for the Frenchman, which was rejected.

Pavard, though, remains open to an Old Trafford switch, as there's reportedly an agreement in principle between the club and the player. The Red Devils already have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as right-back options.

Manager Erik ten Hag, though, wants a more reliable option. Pavard, with his experience and achievements, could provide the Red Devils just that. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner joined Bayern Munich in 2019 and has made 163 appearances across competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing as many assists.

Pavard made 43 appearances for the Bavarians last season, scoring seven times and providing an assist. While he fell out of contention under Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel's mid-season appointment last campaign saw Pavard return to the XI.

Manchester United's interest could change the situation. Tuchel, though, is relaxed about keeping Pavard at the Allianz Arena. The German manager recently said (via Mia San Mia):

“I’m pretty relaxed. The situation is not as clear as you said. It’s kind of the story, but not exactly. We’re waiting. He's a very reliable defender. We’ll treat him as if he has a 10-yr contract.”

What Diogo Dalot said about Manchester United's upcoming season

Speaking of Manchester United right-backs, Diogo Dalot has been a reliable player for the Red Devils recently. The Portuguese played 42 games across competitions last term, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The Red Devils are set to enter another long season, and with the team back in the UEFA Champions League, there will beextra pressure. Dalot spoke about the upcoming season, telling (via United's website):

“It’s always exciting in the first few weeks of the season. You always want to start well. You obviously have the dream of arriving to the final part of the season fighting for the Premier League and for trophies, so we obviously want to have that in the back of our mind."

Dalot went on to term a full season as a marathon:

“We know this is the long marathon during the season, and we want to be as consistent as we can."

Manchester United start their season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Monday (August 14). Erik ten Hag's side are keen on improving on their third-placed finish last season.