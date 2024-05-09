Manchester United ready to part ways with 29-year-old defender in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell centre-back Victor Lindelof in the summer. The 29-year-old Swede is out of contract next summer.

Lindelof has contributed one goal and one assist in 27 games across competitions this season, starting 20 times. Both goal contributions have come in the league, where the Red Devils are eighth with three games to go.

The Swede has had an injury-riddled season, missing 17 games across competitions. MUFCMPB has reported (via talkSPORT) that United are planning to put Lindelof up for sale in the summer.

Since arriving in the summer of 2017, the Sweden international has bagged four goals and seven assists in 257 games across competitions, winning the EFL Cup last season.

He could add to his trophy haul this season, as the Red Devils take on Manchester City in a repeat FA Cup final from last season, which Erik ten Hag's side lost 2-1. United will look to win the competition for the first time since their 12th triumph in 2016.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United have endured a hugely disappointing season after an impressive debut campaign with Ten Hag in 2022-23.

They won the EFL Cup - ending a six-year trophy drought - reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League. However, this season, the Red Devils have seemingly regressed.

United crashed out of Europe after finishing last in a UEFA Champions League group containing Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray. While their EFL Cup title defence ended before the quarterfinals, the Red Devils are set to finish outside the top-four.

Following their 4-0 humbling at Crystal Palace in the league on Monday (May 6), the Red Devils are behind seventh-placed Chelsea (54) on goal difference as they have a fight to qualify for Europe.

Things don't get any easier for the struggling Red Devils, as they entertain Premier League leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12). United lost the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Emirates earlier this season.