Manchester United ready to trigger £43 million release clause of Brazilian defender - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to snap up Juventus centre-back Bremer, who has a release clause of £43 million.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has impressed since joining the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022. In 70 appearances across competitions, Bremer has contributed seven goals.

That includes two strikes in 28 games across competitions this term, with both goals coming in Serie A, where Massimiliano Allegri's side are third after 28 games, 17 behind runaway leaders Inter Milan (75).

As per the i (via Metro), Bremer's release clause of €43 million has piqued United's attention. The Red Devils are expected to be in the hunt for a new centre-back, amidst the uncertain futures of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

With Victor Lindelof and veteran Jonny Evans not the fastest around in defence, Ten Hag has struggled to employ a high defensive line, which Bremer's arrival could solve.

A spate of players - including Jadon Sancho, Casemiro, Antony, Donny van de Beek and Lindelof - could leave this summer. The money generated from sales could help fund a move for the Brazilian, owing to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Bremer would be a cheaper alternative than Everton's Jarrod Braithwaite, who has a reported asking price of £75 million.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United are in the midst of an inconsistent season. They have had a whopping 16 defeats across competitions, including 11 in the league, where they are sixth, eight off fourth-placed Aston Villa (55).

Ten Hag's side are coming off a morale-boosting 2-0 home win over Everton last weekend ahead of a blockbuster FA Cup quarterfinal clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17).

The Red Devils are out of Europe, having finished a dismal fourth in their UEFA Champions League group, behind Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, their EFL Cup title defence ended early, leaving the FA Cup as their only realistic hopes of silverware this season that saw Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group become the new minority owners.