Manchester United receive loan offer for 26-year-old outcast - Reports 

La Liga outfit Sevilla have made a loan offer for Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial, according to Sky Sports. The 26-year-old forward wants a move away from Old Trafford to secure regular first-team football.

Martial has fallen down the pecking order at United since the emergence of Mason Greenwood and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. It now seems the France international could have regular first-team football, albeit at Sevilla, who have made a loan offer for the player.

According to the aforementioned source, Sevilla have made a loan offer for six months. The offer does not include any obligation or option to make the move permanent next season. As things stand, United are yet to respond to the offer made by the La Liga team.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick recently confirmed that Martial is keen on a move away from Old Trafford in January. Ahead of United's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Monday, Rangnick said:

"We spoke at length on Wednesday. He explained to me he's been at Manchester United now for the last seven years, and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else. I think in a way this is understandable; I could follow his thoughts."

United signed Martial, who was then an unknown entity, in the summer of 2015. However, the Frenchman made an instant impact, scoring on his debut in a 3-1 win over Liverpool. Since then, the 26-year-old forward has had a roller coaster time at Old Trafford, though.

He has scored 79 goals in 268 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. However, Martial has struggled to score consistently, especially in the last two seasons.

The forward has only scored once in ten appearances this season. The Frenchman netted only seven times last campaign. That has seen him drop down the pecking order.

Manchester United drop points against struggling Newcastle United

Manchester United needed a heroic performance from goalkeeper David De Gea to salvage a point against 19th-placed Newcastle United on Monday. The Red Devils went behind in the first half after Allan Saint-Maximin curled the ball past the 31-year-old shot-stopper.

United needed until the 71st minute to muster a response. That came from Edinson Cavani, who came off the bench to level proceedings 20 minutes before the full-time whistle. However, a winner was not to be as the visitors had to settle for a share of the spoils.

As things stand, Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League standings, having picked up 28 points from 17 games. They will now look to return to winning ways against Burnley on Thursday.

