Manchester United reject chance to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United have rejected the prospect of signing Real Madrid's fallen star Eden Hazard, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via The Hard Tackle).

Hazard's stint at Real Madrid has been massively underwhelming. The Belgian international joined Los Blancos in 2019 after a stellar spell at Chelsea. However, since his big-money move, Hazard's form has fallen off the cliff.

The 30-year-old winger has scored a mere five goals and assisted just nine times in 53 games for the club.

Hazard Xtra. @HazardXtra 📊| Eden Hazard this season:



- 14 times in the squad list.

- 5 starts.

- 9 times on the bench.

- 4 times an unused substitution.

Real Madrid are now prepared to let go of their struggling star. They have offered the 30-year-old winger to various European giants, including Juventus and Manchester United. According to the aforementioned source, though, United have turned down the opportunitiy to sign Eden Hazard in the upcoming transfer window.

The decision not to sign Hazard makes sense for United. The Red Devils have recently splashed big money on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. United have a stacked attacking lineup comprising the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

The only club to have shown any sort of significant interest in signing Eden Hazard are Italian giants Juventus. The Bianconeri are in dire need of an attacker after Ronaldo left them to join United in the summer.

Real Madrid are desperate to offload Hazard as they prepare to make room for Kylian Mbappe, who is tipped to join Los Blancos next summer.

Real Madrid could sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer

Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer. The 28-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his United contract, and has shown no intentions of signing an extension so far.

Despite strong links to Real Madrid, other European giants including Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also rumoured to have Pogba on their radar. The 28-year-old midfielder will be able to sign a pre-contract with any other club if he does not sign a new deal by January.

Pogba himself has had an underwhelming season for United. The former Juventus midfielder hasn't made a single goal contribution for The Red Devils despite providing seven assists in the first four matches.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst The 'why does Pogba play better for France than United?' question is not the head-scratcher some make it out to be. Pogba wants to play for France. He does not want to play for United. He and his agent have made that abundantly clear. The 'why does Pogba play better for France than United?' question is not the head-scratcher some make it out to be. Pogba wants to play for France. He does not want to play for United. He and his agent have made that abundantly clear.

Madrid could have a busy summer as they look to sign both Paul Pogba and Mbappe on free transfers.

