Manchester United could release forward from contract at Old Trafford if stagnation continues: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to release striker Anthony Martial if his underwhelming returns continue.

Martial, 28, arrived with much fanfare at Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 from AS Monaco. However, since scoring on his Premier League debut in a win against Liverpool, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has failed to build on that bright start.

The Frenchman has a decent record: in 301 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 88 goals and 53 assists. However, he has been the epitome of inconsistency, bagging at least 10 league goals only thrice. His best campaign was in 2019-20, contributing 23 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across competitions.

However, since then, he has netted only 17 times in his next 79 appearances. Injuries have also played a part, with Martial missing 79 games since his arrival at Old Trafford nearly a decade ago. He's without goal in three games this season.

United have finally run out of patience. As per Samuel Luckhurst (via UntXclusive), they could release the striker early if his 'stagnation' contains. Martial's current deal runs till 2024, but the club are unlikely to activate the one-year extension, considering the attacker's diminishing recent returns.

How have Manchester United fared this season?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have made an underwhelming start to their 2023-24 campaign. They kicked off their new league season with a rather fortuitous 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but slumped to a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Erik ten Hag's men returned to winning ways at home - beating Nottingham Forest 3-2 - but were two goals down inside five minutes. Their inconsistent run continued with a 3-1 loss at Arsenal, where the Red Devils conceded twice in injury time to return empty-handed.

United are a lowly 11th in the standings with six points, six adrift of leaders Manchester City, who have won all four games.

Following the international break, United return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on Saturday (September 16). Ten Hag's side then travel to Bayern Munich three days later for their UEFA Champions League season opener.