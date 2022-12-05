Manchester United revive interest in ex-transfer target as potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacement - Reports

Manchester United have revived interest in Antoine Griezmann following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, according to Media Foot.

The Portuguese left the club after agreeing to terminate his contract last month following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan that irked the Old Trafford hierarchy. With just over three weeks left before the winter transfer window opens, the Red Devils are looking for a replacement for the departed No.7.

Griezmann has emerged as a potential candidate following his performances at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with France. The Atletico Madrid man is yet to open his goalscoring account in Qatar but has been at the heart of the things for the reigning champions, registering an assist.

LiveScore @livescore 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟳 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁



Antoine Griezmann has played in 𝟳𝟬 consecutive games for France 🫵 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟳𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁Antoine Griezmann has played in 𝟳𝟬 consecutive games for France 📅 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟳 ⏩ 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁 Antoine Griezmann has played in 𝟳𝟬 consecutive games for France 🇫🇷🫵 https://t.co/75618CHZ5h

According to Media Foot (via le10sport), Manchester United are looking at Griezmann as an option, but a deal seems complicated right now.

The Frenchman returned to Atletico Madrid following an unsuccessful two-and-a-half year spell. He originally arrived on loan in January 2021, but the move was made permanent in October this year in a €20 million transfer.

It's worth noting, though, that it hasn't been a memorable return to the red half of Madrid for Griezmann, who has struck just 14 goals in 57 appearances across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



“Happy to be where I want to be”, Antoine says. Official, confirmed. Atletico Madrid sign Antoine Griezmann from Barça on permanent deal for €20m plus €4m add-ons.🤝🏻 #Atleti “Happy to be where I want to be”, Antoine says. Official, confirmed. Atletico Madrid sign Antoine Griezmann from Barça on permanent deal for €20m plus €4m add-ons. ⚪️🔴🤝🏻 #Atleti“Happy to be where I want to be”, Antoine says. https://t.co/erNSl9zn7q

Suffice to say, the forward's struggles have continued, as he has been a pale shadow of his former self who netted 133 goals in 257 games during his first spell with the Rojiblancos.

However, his stellar performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup could revive the spark he has been missing in his club career in the last few years and perhaps earn him a big transfer.

Manchester United-target Griezmann aiming for back-to-back FIFA World Cup wins

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann became a world champion with France in 2018 and is now aiming for back-to-back titles.

Les Bleus are on a fine run of form, clinically dispatching Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16. Up next for them are England in a potential banana skin, but Didier Deschamps' team are packed with top talents.

Griezmann will also be eager to open his account in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and it could be a special one too, as he has never scored against the Three Lions before.

