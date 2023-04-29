Manchester United sale takes twist as new bid overtakes Qatari rivals - Reports

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have reportedly gained an advantage in the race to acquire Manchester United, outbidding their primary Qatari competitors. According to The Times, the Ineos bid values the club higher than £5 billion, surpassing the offer submitted by the group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Although Ratcliffe aims to purchase only the 69% stake owned by the Glazers, one proposal suggests that Joel and Avram Glazer could retain a stake in the club. Insiders say that Ratcliffe's Ineos offer was the only bid to surpass the £5 billion valuation, putting them in pole position to secure the club.

Sheikh Jassim's bid was said to be slightly above £5 billion, with promises of additional investments in the club's infrastructure and playing staff. However, sources familiar with the process questioned the Qatari group's claim and denied any evidence of extra funds offered, according to The Times.

The sale process has been fraught with confusion, as both main bidding groups sought extensions after the second-round deadline last month. This time, though, both Ineos and the Qatari group submitted their offers within the timeframe set by the Raine Group.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



In addition to figure to buy the Club, Qatari’s proposal also includes a plan to invest a further significant amount of additional capital and infrastructure investment into the Club directly. Sheikh Jassim has submitted his final bid for Manchester United.In addition to figure to buy the Club, Qatari’s proposal also includes a plan to invest a further significant amount of additional capital and infrastructure investment into the Club directly. Sheikh Jassim has submitted his final bid for Manchester United. 🚨🔴🇶🇦 #MUFC In addition to figure to buy the Club, Qatari’s proposal also includes a plan to invest a further significant amount of additional capital and infrastructure investment into the Club directly. https://t.co/evTWGUZmaK

Ratcliffe's proposal to allow two of the six Glazer siblings to retain a stake in Manchester United could prove to be a game-changer in the bidding contest.

Although the club's complex share structure makes Sheikh Jassim's 100% buyout offer more straightforward, Ratcliffe's approach could tip the scales in his favour.

Manchester United-target Jurrien Timber opens up on potential Ajax exit

Jurrien Timber has dropped hints that he may leave Ajax after the season. The Dutch international defender, also linked with Liverpool, has caught the attention of both clubs with his impressive performances this season. In 42 games across competitions, he has bagged one goal and two assists.

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Timber said (via GOAL):

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest, and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, I did that with love, and after the season, we will review the situation."

This statement from the 21-year-old defender indicates that a move to a new club, possibly Manchester United or Liverpool, could be on the horizon.

Poll : 0 votes