Manchester United scouts express concern over transfer target's suitability and form - Reports

Manchester United's scouts are reportedly unconvinced about midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Swiss player in the ongoing transfer window, as they are looking for a young defensive midfielder.

However, according to The Athletic (via SportsMole), the club's scouts have questioned the long-term suitability of the 25-year-old. The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder suffered a long-term knee injury during the 2019-20 season. His form has dipped since then, which is also a source of concern at Old Trafford.

utdreport @utdreport Denis Zakaria for £6m.



Yes or no? 🤔 Denis Zakaria for £6m. Yes or no? 🤔 https://t.co/CE9VtK7zmD

Manchester United are not the only club in pursuit of Zakaria, though. Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are also rumoured to be interested in the Swiss international.

It is also worth noting that Zakaria's contract runs out at the end of the season, and there has been no concrete development about a possible extension. So he could be available for a bargain fee in the current transfer window or arrive as a free agent in the summer.

If the move for Zakaria doesn't proceed as planned, United do have other options. The club are reportedly monitoring RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara, while signing West Ham United's Declan Rice also remains a possibility, albeit less likely.

Manchester United-target Denis Zakaria is a talented midfielder

Zakaria came up through the ranks at Swiss first-tier club Servette. He made just six appearances for their first team before moving to another top-flight team BSC Young Boys in 2015.

The midfielder played 67 times for Young Boys during his two-year tenure at the club, scoring twice and assisting four times. Zakaria then moved to Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2017.

Kaushik @utd_kaushik Denis Zakaria - Swiss Brilliance Denis Zakaria - Swiss Brilliance🇨🇭 https://t.co/8d4i4DwVHK

In almost five years with the Bundesliga club, the 25-year-old has made 144 appearances across competitions. Zakaria has grown to prominence as a talented defensive midfielder who excels in winning the ball back during his time at Monchengladbach. He has also contributed 11 goals and eight assists.

Also Read Article Continues below

Zakaria was part of the Switzerland squad that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, though he played only 124 minutes in the tournament. He has 40 caps for his country, and has bagged three goals and as many assists.

Edited by Bhargav