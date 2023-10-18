Manchester United set asking price for loanee Mason Greenwood as they make decision regarding his future - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set their asking price for their on-loan attacker Mason Greenwood, who joined La Liga side Getafe on a season-long deal this summer.

Greenwood, 22, was one of the most promising United academy graduates in recent memory. He made a sparkling start with the first team, bagging 35 goals in 129 games across competitions.

However, his world came upside down when he was arrested by the Manchester police in January 2022 on allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour. The club promptly suspended him.

A year later, the charges were dropped due to withdrawal of key witnesses, and United made an attempt to reinstate the forward in their first team. However, faced with backlash from fans, the club decided after their own investigation that it would be best for the player and club to part ways.

On deadline day this summer, Greenwood was loanned out to Getafe for trhe season. With the attacker having no future at Old Trafford, Team Talk (via Sportbible) has reported that based on how he fares this season, United could ask for €20-25 million for his permanent departure.

Greenwood recently scored his first goal for Getafe (against Celta Vigo) and posted on social media that he was happy to open his account. The Sun has reported that the United attacker is enjoying his time in Spain.

It has now emerged (via Sportbible) that Sevilla could be interested to snap up Greenwood permanently next summer.

What did Getafe manager say about signing Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood?

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas was pleasantly surprised to have snapped up an attacker of Mason Greenwood's pedigree, albeit on loan. The La Liga side agreed a loan deal with Manchester United hours before the transfer window closed.

Bordalas admitted that the move is a 'surprise', adding that it became possible after both United and Getafe sporting director Ruben Reyes ensured that the loan move went through. The Getafe boss said (Radio Marca via talkSPORT):

“It was a surprise. We never thought we could get a player like that. But they got in touch with our sporting director (Ruben Reyes). We talked. We didn’t think it could happen but both sides made an effort (financially).

Greenwood has bagged a goal and an assist in five games - all in the league - for Getafe. While the goal came in the 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo (away), the assist came in the 2-2 draw at Athletic Bilbao.