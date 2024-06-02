Manchester United set to block teenage superstar from playing at 2024 Paris Olympics - Reports

Journalist Gaston Edul has tweeted that Manchester United have refused permission to Alejandro Garnacho to play for Argentina in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Garnacho, 19, is coming off a breakout campaign at Old Trafford. In 50 games across competitions, the Argentine winger contributed 10 goals and five assists. Most of those goal contributions - seven goals and four assists in 36 games - came in the Premier League, where the Red Devils finished eighth.

Meanwhile, the Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place in the French capital between July 26 and August 11. However, the Argentine men's football team won't have Garnacho in their ranks as they look to win the gold medal for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Games.

Gadol tweeted (as translated from Spanish):

"Confirmed: Alejandro Garnacho is not going to the Olympic Games due to Manchester United's refusal."

The 19-year-old recently made his Argentina senior debut and has played five games across competitions but is yet to register a goal contribution. That includes four friendlies and a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier - a 3-0 win at Bolivia in September last year.

A recap of Manchester United's 2023-24 season

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a largely forgettable 2023-24 campaign. They endured a whopping 19 losses across competitions, the most they have had in a season in more than four decades.

Erik ten Hag's side especially underwhelmed in the Premier League - where they lost 14 times and finished a lowly eighth with 60 points - their second lowest points tally in the Premier League era.

They also flopped in the UEFA Champions League - finishing fourth in their group containing Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray - to bow out of Europe. Despite their EFL Cup title defence ending early, United ended the season on a high.

The Red Devils upset holders Manchester City 2-1 to end their eight-year wait for the FA Cup, winning their 13th title in the competition, to qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League.