Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an offer of €15-20 million for Sevilla's Morrocan striker Youssef En-Nesyri. The 27-year-old has been at the Andalusian club since the 2019-20 season.

En-Nesyri is coming off a decent 2023-24 campaign, contributing 20 goals and three assists in 41 games across competitions. That includes 16 goals and two assists in 33 games in La Liga, where Sevilla finished a lowly 14th, finishing just eight points away from the relegation zone, missing out on continental football.

Despite being contracted with the side till 2025, En-Nesyri has attracted interest from United (as per MUFCMPB via Ramirez Maximodc), with the Red Devils set to submit an offer shortly.

The Red Devils had an underwhelming sesaon, with their attacking crop except summer signing Rasmus Hojlund flopping. Marcus Rashford produced one of the worst seasons of his career following a 30-goal 2022-23 campaign.

Anthony Martial has left, while the form of Anthony leaves a lot to be desired. Alejandro Garnacho showed promise, but Erik ten Hag's side need an experienced attacker to lead the line and take the pressure of Hojlund or complement him.

En-Nesyri could be that option, contributing 73 goals and seven assists in nearly 200 games across competitions for Sevilla.

A recap of Manchester United's 2023-24 campaign

Manchester United ended the season on a high, upsetting holders Manchester City 2-1 to win the FA Cup and win silverware for the second straight campaign. But the win doesn't mask their failings in the Premier League.

The Red Devils finished a lowly eighth, missing out on the UEFA Champions League, where they finished last in a group containing Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Their title defence in the EFL Cup also ended early before they redeemed themselves to an extent by denying City the chance to become the first side to win back-to-back domestic doubles.

However, with a whopping 19 losses across competitions this season, the Red Devils clearly have work to do ahead of the new campaign as they seek a return to the top-four and back among the elite in England and Europe.