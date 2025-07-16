Manchester United set price for sale of Antony as 4 clubs keen on signing him this summer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set €58 million as the asking price for out-of-favour winger Anthony. The Brazilian spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis but has now returned to his parent club.

However, despite being contracted to Old Trafford till 2027, Antony is unlikely to break into Ruben Amorim's first XI and could be on his way out. As per UOL (via Transfer News Live), he has attracted interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga, with Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig interested in his services.

Since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2022 on a reported £86 million deal, Anthony has struggled, registering just 12 goals and five assists in 96 games across competitions. That includes an assist in 14 outings across competitions in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign before he was loaned out to Betis for the season.

While boss Ruben Amorim attributes Amorim's struggles at Old Trafford due to the physicality of the Premier League, the player's agent Junior Pedroso disagrees, telling Marca (via ESPN) in March:

"We respect the opinion of coach Ruben Amorim, but we completely disagree with his analysis. Associating Antony's lack of success at Manchester United solely with the issue of his physique is a very superficial argument and does not correspond to reality.

He added:

"The truth is that Antony has not had enough prominence or the confidence necessary to display his best football. Of the 15 games in which Amorim managed Manchester United, he only used Antony in nine, with a total of 252 minutes played.

"This represents only 18.6% of the total possible minutes (1,350 minutes). How can you judge an athlete without enough time for him to demonstrate his worth?"

In his six-month loan spell at Betis, Anthony contributed nine goals and five assists in 26 games across competitions, scoring and assisting in both La Liga and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Manchester United 2024-25 Season Recap

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are coming off one of their most forgettable campaigns in recent memory, especially in the Premier League, where they finished just three spots above the relegation zone, in 15th.

They also lost early in the domestic cups, with their FA Cup title defence ending with a shootout defeat to Fulham in the fifth round, while they lost 4-3 to Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

In the UEFA Europa League, the Red Devils surprisingly reached the final but lost by a solitary goal to domestic rivals Spurs, who ended a near two-decade trophy drought.

