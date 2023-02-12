According to El Nacional, Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has reportedly told the club that he doesn't want to stay at the club and that he wants to pursue his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford has been a crucial player for the Red Devils so far this campaign. He has scored 20 goals and has provided eight assists in 33 games across competitions.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Luis Campos' top priority at PSG this summer is the departure of Neymar.



His sale could allow the club to buy a young, dynamic attacker. The three preferred options are:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford

Rafael Leão

Victor Osimhen



(Source: Luis Campos' top priority at PSG this summer is the departure of Neymar.His sale could allow the club to buy a young, dynamic attacker. The three preferred options are:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus RashfordRafael LeãoVictor Osimhen(Source: @EsamB2Back 🚨 Luis Campos' top priority at PSG this summer is the departure of Neymar.His sale could allow the club to buy a young, dynamic attacker. The three preferred options are:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford🇵🇹 Rafael Leão🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen(Source: @EsamB2Back) https://t.co/DoiatEdrSK

The Englishman has scored 113 goals and provided 65 assists in 336 games for the Red Devils in his career.

The 25-year-old, though, is keen for a move to PSG and wants to play alongside Kylian Mbappe, according to the aforementioned report. The Parisians undoubtedly have the firepower to lure him away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hailed Marcus Rashford

Manchester United vs Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently hailed 'unbelievable' Marcus Rashford for his stunning run of form. Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Unbelievable focus in this moment. He's aware of it, if he's making the right movements that he, or his team, will bring him in the right positions to score, and then it's about scoring the goals. In this moment, he's in such a flow. He brings it every game on the pitch, so if he has that energy, those levels, he will score goals. (The) only thing the team has to do is bring him in those positions."

Ten Hag was recently asked whether Rashford would lead Manchester United's attack against Leeds United. The Dutchman said (via Metro):

"First off, this game, we analyse it, we will reflect on this game. Then we will see how the team is and then we will start our efforts. I’m very pleased Marcus is scoring from all the positions. You see his stats; he’s scoring from the left, right, middle. It doesn’t matter. He’s always a good option to play on the right. We can move him around and give a different dynamic in a game."

Third-placed United (43) trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by eight points after 22 games, having played a game more.

Poll : 0 votes