Manchester United star set to complete Juventus switch and get £10 million signing-on bonus - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic will join Juventus on a free transfer this summer, reports Daily Star.

The Serb agreed to terminate his contract with the Red Devils a year earlier and confirmed a few weeks ago that he won't continue at Old Trafford next season. He's now set for a spell in Serie A in what's likely to be the final big move of his career before his retirement.

Matic will also get a healthy financial boost by joining the Bianconeri. He will receive a £10 million signing-on fee and £90,000-a-week in wages, although the length of his proposed contract remains unknown.

The former Chelsea midfielder was also linked with AS Roma, who signed three Premier League players this season - Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who's on loan from Arsenal. However, Juventus beat their domestic rivals to Matic's signature.

Matic joined Manchester United from Chelsea in 2017 for £40 million. Although he has been a regular in the team, the Serb rarely hit the heights he previously did with the west London outfit.

He amassed 189 games for the Red Devils, including 128 in the Premier League, but never won a trophy. Matic only picked up runners-up medals in the 2017-18 FA Cup and 2020-21 UEFA Europa League.

More Manchester United players set to follow Matic through exit door

Matic's departure is set to trigger a mini-exodus at Old Trafford this summer, as a few other players are also set to leave Manchester United.

Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani are set to jump ship, as reported by Metro, although their next destination hasn't been confirmed yet. Paul Pogba is likely on his way out as well.

However, the player Manchester United is sweating the most over is Cristiano Ronaldo. His future has once again come under question following the team's miserable campaign, although he sizzled with 24 goals across competitions.

Forget winning trophies, United even failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, a competition the Portuguese has played in for the last 20 years. Goal says he's open to staying and seeing out his United contract, which runs till June next year. However, the arrival of a new permanent manager is complicating things.

Erik ten Hag will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick next season. Ronaldo has apparently communicated to his teammates that he will stay put if the Dutchman wants him in his squad.

According to Daily Telegraph journalist Jason Burt, Ten Hag wants the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay. However, things could change once he officially takes charge of Manchester United.

