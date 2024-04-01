Manchester United suffer blow as Real Madrid star set to sign new deal - Reports

Manchester United transfer target Andrey Lunin is reportedly set to renew his deal with Real Madrid following a string of impressive performances.

Lunin, 25, has long been the understudy of regular No. 1 Thibaut Courtois, who's out for the season after sustaining an ACL injury. The Ukrainian has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, outshining the on-loan Kepa Arrizabalaga to become boss Carlo Ancelotti's prefererred goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan in the summer. He has been the undisputed No. 1 under Erik ten Hag despite a string of high-profile errors, but his recent performances have been better.

Nevertheless, reports in Spain linked United with a move for Lunin. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Los Blancos are set to extend the stay of the Ukrainian, which comes as a blow for the Red Devils:

“Real Madrid are now confident to reach final agreement with Andriy Lunin over new deal. Real want Lunin to stay and be part of their project, even if they wait for Courtois as n1 GK again from next season. Contract proposal, ready as revealed two weeks ago,” Romano tweeted.

Lunin has 11 clean sheets in 24 games across competitions this season, starting the last 10 La Liga games. His current deal with Los Blancos expires in 2025.

What's next for Manchester United and Real Madrid?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Real Madrid have had contrasting campaigns. While the Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League with nine games remaining, Los Blancos are eight points clear atop La Liga after 30 games.

The two sides have also fared contrastingly in Europe. While Los Blancos are unbeaten in eight games - winning seven - to book a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal with holders Manchester City, United bowed out of Europe after finishing fourth in their Champions League group.

The Red Devils are coming off a 1-1 Premier League draw at Brentford at the weekend, with both goals coming in stoppage time. They next take on Chelsea away on Thursday (April 4).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are coming off a 2-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the weekend. They next host City in a blockbuster Champions League last-eight clash on April 9 before the tie concludes eight days later at the Etihad.