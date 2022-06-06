×
Manchester United superstar did not speak to Erik ten Hag before making decision to leave - Reports

Erik ten Hag has a huge rebuilding task ahead of him in the summer.
Vatsal Vora
Modified Jun 06, 2022 12:26 PM IST

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and midfielder Paul Pogba did not have any talks before the Frenchman decided to leave Old Trafford, according to Goal.

Pogba has less than a month remaining in his contract with the Red Devils. The midfielder has now decided to leave the club on a free transfer after arriving in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of around £89 million.

United announced former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last season. He has been tasked with rebuilding the squad and return them to their glory days.

Ten Hag did not have any input on the players who were supposed to leave on free transfers this summer. That includes Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata. However, the Dutch tactician and United's football director John Murtough agrees that the squad needs trimming this summer.

Pogba had an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign for Manchester United. The midfielder started the season in style, racking up four assists against Leeds United on the opening day of the season. However, his form tailed off as the season wore on, ending the campaign with one goal and nine assists in 27 appearances across competitions.

The Frenchman is yet to decide on his future, with Juventus and Real Madrid interested in his services. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are negotiating a deal with the 29-year-old. He's expected to pocket around €8 million per year.

Manchester United are in market for new midfielder

With the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, Manchester United are in the market for a new central midfielder. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong previously worked under Ten Hag at Ajax before joining Barcelona. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Blaugrana would want a fee of around €85 million for De Jong to part with him this summer.

