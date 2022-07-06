Manchester United table £51 million offer for 22-year-old attacker - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly placed a bid of £51 million for promising Ajax forward Antony as they look to bolster their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Antony, who has three years left on his current deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena, has been rumoured to be joining the Red Devils on a permanent deal since last month. With former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford helm now, the 22-year-old has been top of United's wishlist.

Last season, the left-footed attacker featured in 33 games across competitions for Ajax, registering 12 goals and ten assists. His breakthrough form led to him receiving an international call-up, and he has scored two goals in nine appearances for Brazil.

According to GOAL, United have offered £51 million for Antony but Ajax are holding out for a fee of £68 million. The report also states that the Eredivisie giants hope to keep the player for another season.

Utd District @UtdDistrict @GoalBR] 🗞 Antony and his staff want the negotiation with #mufc to have a positive outcome, the player dreams of playing for the club. However, he is aware that the business is difficult - he and his staff will try to unlock the deal between the clubs. [ @thirfernandes 🗞 Antony and his staff want the negotiation with #mufc to have a positive outcome, the player dreams of playing for the club. However, he is aware that the business is difficult - he and his staff will try to unlock the deal between the clubs. [@thirfernandes, @GoalBR]

Although the move has stagnated, Antony's agents are currently pressing the Dutch side to accept a lower offer from the Premier League club. Earlier, new Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder told ESPN:

"We want to keep Antony at Ajax. He has a contract until 2025. I want to work with him, and the club knows this."

If the deal does go through, Antony's arrival at Manchester United would add quality and competition to their ranks. The Old Trafford outfit already have three quality wingers in Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.

Manchester United set to be busy in transfer market

After securing their first summer signing - left-back Tyrell Malacia - the Red Devils are in the market for a defender, midfielder and forward.

According to The Athletic, free agent Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join the club on a three-year deal. The playmaker, who had joined Brentford on a six-month contract in January this year, featured in 11 Premier League games last season, registering a goal and four assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed.Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed. 🔴🤝 #MUFCThree year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. https://t.co/bnfHw1zFw4

Meanwhile, Manchester United have fallen behind in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as per The Athletic. United are also keen on signing Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (via Sky Sports), Inter Milan stalwart Stefan de Vrij (via The Sun) and free agent forward Paulo Dybala (via Daily Mirror).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far