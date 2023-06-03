Manchester United target has offered himself to Real Madrid as Karim Benzema replacement - Reports

Eintracht Frankfurt forward and Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly offered his services to Real Madrid, in an attempt to replace Karim Benzema at the club. Benzema, 35, is reportedly close to leaving the club.

Muani joining Madrid will hurt Manchester United, who were reportedly planning to bring the player in as their new No. 9 to lead the line. United have Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial leading their line, with Marcus Rashford chipping in as a makeshift forward.

As for Real Madrid, their star striker Benzema, who won the Ballon d'Or award last year, has one year left in his contract. Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad has reportedly offered the Frenchman a massive contract to join them this year. Reports claim that Benzema has given the go-ahead for the move, which could push Los Blancos to sign a new forward in the near future.

Randal Kolo Muani has been tipped as a possible target for several big clubs, with Real Madrid now reportedly also an option. The 24-year-old Frenchman joined Eintracht Frankfurt last summer. He scored 23 goals and laid down 17 assists in 45 games for the Bundesliga club this season.

Benzema said on Thursday that he will stay at the club for another year, but Los Blancos will know that they will have to replace their star man with a long-term option.

Manchester United targeting Chelsea's Mason Mount

Chelsea midfielder and academy product Mason Mount is in the midst of a contract stand-off with the Blues. The English midfielder has one year left in his current deal but is yet to sign an extension.

That has seen fellow English clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United target the player, as per reports. Mount is not enjoying his best season this time - scoring thrice and assisting six times in 35 games across competitions - but had 29 goal contributions in the campaign before.

He's only 24 and has the potential to be a world-class player. Should he join United, he could take over the role played by Christian Eriksen currently. Mount is also dynamic enough to fit into other roles, depending on the team's needs.

Reports indicate that Chelsea want at least £80 million for the player, which could be a stumbling block, though.

